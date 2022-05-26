About this product
CBD mints are a great way to introduce yourself to the benefits of hemp extract. Created specifically for people with difficulty swallowing capsules or eating in general, these fantastic CBD mints present one of the easiest ways to consume higher quantities of CBD easily, conveniently, and deliciously.
Each tin contains 28 mints at 10mg/20mg of CBD per mint. This Broad-Spectrum product is non-psychoactive and contains no THC. It is made from the finest quality hemp grown on our Certified Organic Hemp Farm in Silverton, Oregon. Our hemp is grown, processed and packaged in Oregon.
About this brand
Whole Circle Farms
We grow the finest industrial hemp in Oregon and transform it into high-quality CBD and CBG products. With the flower we’ve created CBD and CBG pre-rolls and teas, and with its extract form we’ve created CBD tinctures, topicals, capsules, and mints.
We chose the name Whole Circle Farms because we believe that everything is connected: from the microbes in the soil to the purity of the water, the clean air, and the feeding patterns of the insects. We tend to each part of that circle to create something even more extraordinary than the sum of its parts. Our high standard of farming has allowed us to become one of a handful of hemp farms with organic certifications through USDA, and Oregon Tilth.
