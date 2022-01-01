Hemp tea starts as a healthy hemp plant grown on our Certified Organic Hemp farm in Silverton, OR. We use the raw buds and leaves from our plants for our teas, making it a Whole-Plant product containing a Full-Spectrum of natural plant terpenes and cannabinoids. This product is straight from our field to your tea pot! We recommend it steep up to 4 hours in hot water for best results. This tea has a curiously strong cannabis flavor, and the longer it steeps the stronger it becomes. Each serving can be brewed twice. For best results we recommend using a coffee press to steep your tea. (Coffee press NOT included.)



This is a 100% natural product, without any additives or preservatives. It contains no GMO’s, artificial flavoring, coloring or caffeine. Hemp is Certified Organic by USDA & Oregon Tilth. Click here to view our clean pesticide test.



Available Strains:

CBD ACDC – CBD 5.6% | THC 0.2%



CBD Aqua Azul – CBD 9.3% | CBG 0.2% | THC 0.3%



CBD Elektra – CBD 8.1% | THC 0.2%



CBD Lemon Diesel – CBD 11.7% | CBG 0.4% | delta 9-THC LOQ



CBD Lemon Thai – CBD 10.5% | CBG 0.4% | delta 9-THC LOQ



CBD Lifter – CBD 9.5% | THC 0.3%



CBD NYC Diesel – CBD 9.9% | CBG 0.3% | THC 0.3%



CBD Sour Tsunami – CBD 7.8% | CBG 0.5% | THC 0.2%



CBD Special Sauce – CBD 11.3% | THC 0.3%



CBG Lavender – CBG 8.66% | CBD 0.08% | THC 0.08%



CBG Matterhorn – CBG 9.4% | CBD 0.2% | THC LOQ



CBG Opulence – CBG 12% | CBD 0.6% | THC 0.1%



CBG Stem Cell – CBG 9.9% | CBD 0.09% | THC LOQ



CBG White – CBG 12.3% | CBD LOQ | THC 0.1%