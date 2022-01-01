About this product
Hemp Tea Flavors:
• (Plain) Certified Organic Hemp – Contains: 40g of Certified Organic hemp buds & leaves.
• Peppermint + Hemp – Contains: 40g of Certified Organic hemp buds & leaves mixed with Organic peppermint leaves.
• Naturally Sweet – Contains: 40g of Certified Organic hemp buds & leaves, Organic peppermint leaves, Organic licorice root.
Our Hemp Teas start as a healthy hemp plant grown on our Certified Organic Hemp farm in Silverton, OR. We use the raw buds and leaves from our plants for our teas, making it a Whole-Plant product containing a Full-Spectrum of natural plant terpenes and cannabinoids. This product is straight from our field to your tea pot! We recommend it steep up to 4 hours in hot water for best results. This tea has a curiously strong cannabis flavor, and the longer it steeps the stronger it becomes. Each serving can be brewed twice. For best results we recommend using a coffee press to steep your tea. (Coffee press NOT included.)
This is a 100% natural product, without any additives or preservatives. It contains no GMO’s, artificial flavoring, coloring or caffeine. Hemp is Certified Organic by USDA & Oregon Tilth. Flavored teas are made with natural Organic peppermint leaves & Organic licorice root, all 100% Oregon-grown.
• (Plain) Certified Organic Hemp – Contains: 40g of Certified Organic hemp buds & leaves.
• Peppermint + Hemp – Contains: 40g of Certified Organic hemp buds & leaves mixed with Organic peppermint leaves.
• Naturally Sweet – Contains: 40g of Certified Organic hemp buds & leaves, Organic peppermint leaves, Organic licorice root.
Our Hemp Teas start as a healthy hemp plant grown on our Certified Organic Hemp farm in Silverton, OR. We use the raw buds and leaves from our plants for our teas, making it a Whole-Plant product containing a Full-Spectrum of natural plant terpenes and cannabinoids. This product is straight from our field to your tea pot! We recommend it steep up to 4 hours in hot water for best results. This tea has a curiously strong cannabis flavor, and the longer it steeps the stronger it becomes. Each serving can be brewed twice. For best results we recommend using a coffee press to steep your tea. (Coffee press NOT included.)
This is a 100% natural product, without any additives or preservatives. It contains no GMO’s, artificial flavoring, coloring or caffeine. Hemp is Certified Organic by USDA & Oregon Tilth. Flavored teas are made with natural Organic peppermint leaves & Organic licorice root, all 100% Oregon-grown.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Whole Circle Farms
We grow the finest industrial hemp in Oregon and transform it into high-quality CBD and CBG products. With the flower we’ve created CBD and CBG pre-rolls and teas, and with its extract form we’ve created CBD tinctures, topicals, capsules, and mints.
We chose the name Whole Circle Farms because we believe that everything is connected: from the microbes in the soil to the purity of the water, the clean air, and the feeding patterns of the insects. We tend to each part of that circle to create something even more extraordinary than the sum of its parts. Our high standard of farming has allowed us to become one of a handful of hemp farms with organic certifications through USDA, and Oregon Tilth.
We chose the name Whole Circle Farms because we believe that everything is connected: from the microbes in the soil to the purity of the water, the clean air, and the feeding patterns of the insects. We tend to each part of that circle to create something even more extraordinary than the sum of its parts. Our high standard of farming has allowed us to become one of a handful of hemp farms with organic certifications through USDA, and Oregon Tilth.