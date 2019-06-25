About this product
Available Scents: Lavender+Lemongrass and Peppermint
Contents: 250 mg full spectrum hemp CBD, arnica, vitamin E, Avocado oil, Cocoa Butter, Shea butter and beeswax.
*Contain less than 0.3% THC
WholeTree massage bars are perfect for soothing muscles and joints while moisturizing your skin in the process. Great for massage and can be used as a lotion.
About this strain
Special Sauce
Bred by Oregon CBD, this CBD version of Special Sauce is their flagship line that crosses Special Sauce with Early Resin Berry. It’s an industrial hemp strain noted for astringent berry smells, pink stigmas, and a high oil return. Buds may be small but are well worth the quality sweet and hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor.
Special Sauce effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
53% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
13% | medium
