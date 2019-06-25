About this product
Contain over 16 mg CBD per ml
Available Flavors: Natural (unflavored) and Peppermint
Contents: Organically grown and non-GMO Full spectrum CO2 extracted hemp CBD, 100% coconut organic MCT oil. The peppermint tincture contains cold-pressed peppermint spirits (non-intoxicating).
All products contain less than 0.3% THC
USE: Place a few drops or a full dropper of oil under your tongue and hold for 60-90 seconds before swallowing to feel the healing properties of full spectrum hemp. Our tincture can be administered to pets as well. Try tincture as a topical if you are having aches and pains!
Packaging: 30 ml glass bottle with a childproof dropper lid.
About this strain
Special Sauce
Bred by Oregon CBD, this CBD version of Special Sauce is their flagship line that crosses Special Sauce with Early Resin Berry. It’s an industrial hemp strain noted for astringent berry smells, pink stigmas, and a high oil return. Buds may be small but are well worth the quality sweet and hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor.
Special Sauce effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
53% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
13% | medium
