About this product

Contain over 16 mg CBD per ml

Available Flavors: Natural (unflavored) and Peppermint



Contents: Organically grown and non-GMO Full spectrum CO2 extracted hemp CBD, 100% coconut organic MCT oil. The peppermint tincture contains cold-pressed peppermint spirits (non-intoxicating).

All products contain less than 0.3% THC



USE: Place a few drops or a full dropper of oil under your tongue and hold for 60-90 seconds before swallowing to feel the healing properties of full spectrum hemp. Our tincture can be administered to pets as well. Try tincture as a topical if you are having aches and pains!



Packaging: 30 ml glass bottle with a childproof dropper lid.