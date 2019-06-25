About this product
Available Scents: Fire+Ice and Lavender+Vanilla
Contents: 500 mg full spectrum hemp CBD, arnica, Avocado oil, Cocoa Butter, Shea butter, Olive Oil, Beeswax and Therapeutic Grade Essential Oils.
Contain less than 0.3% THC
The Fire + Ice (Peppermint + Cinnamon) salve will leave you with a tingly icy-hot sensation. The Lavender + Vanilla salve’s therapeutic properties will help you to further relax.
Full spectrum hemp extract salve will help to relieve muscle and joint pain, and moisturize your skin in the process. They will work for massage and can be used to moisturize your skin as well.
About this strain
Special Sauce
Bred by Oregon CBD, this CBD version of Special Sauce is their flagship line that crosses Special Sauce with Early Resin Berry. It’s an industrial hemp strain noted for astringent berry smells, pink stigmas, and a high oil return. Buds may be small but are well worth the quality sweet and hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor.
Special Sauce effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
53% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
13% | medium
