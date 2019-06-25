About this product

Available Scents: Fire+Ice and Lavender+Vanilla



Contents: 500 mg full spectrum hemp CBD, arnica, Avocado oil, Cocoa Butter, Shea butter, Olive Oil, Beeswax and Therapeutic Grade Essential Oils.

Contain less than 0.3% THC



The Fire + Ice (Peppermint + Cinnamon) salve will leave you with a tingly icy-hot sensation. The Lavender + Vanilla salve’s therapeutic properties will help you to further relax.



Full spectrum hemp extract salve will help to relieve muscle and joint pain, and moisturize your skin in the process. They will work for massage and can be used to moisturize your skin as well.