About this product

Whoopi & Maya’s Medical Cannabis Rub has been specially formulated for menstrual relief. Consisting of a carefully chosen blend of healing herbs and health beneficial ingredients, this topical is highly effective. The CB1 & CB2 receptors located within the skin epidermis gratefully absorb the sun grown cannabinoids, and receive valuable support and assistance from the cannabis plant when applied topically. Our rub contains a beeswax base and blend of skin nourishing oils, helping keep our salve free from chemicals and harmful ingredients. We have supported cannabis, an analgesic, with other analgesic herbs and essential oils to relax uterine cramping and relieve sore joints and back pain. For example, included in our herbal blend is white willow bark, the active ingredient in aspirin, ginger, which increases blood flow and circulation to the abdominal area, and St. Johns Wort, to uplift the mood and help support the ups and downs associated with P.M.S. Our signature blend of essential oils make this salve both discreet and intoxicatingly enjoyable.