About Whoopi & Maya

When the legendary Whoopi Goldberg decided to follow her heart and take a leap into the medical cannabis market, she went looking for the best ingredients, the best medicine and the most talented infuser she could find. Maya Elisabeth, the founder of Om Edibles since 2008, has won seven High Times Cannabis Cup awards, and enjoys a growing reputation as one of the best creators of medical cannabis products in California. The two women hit it off from the moment they met and quickly decided that the Whoopi & Maya Synergy would begin with a Signature Line of medical cannabis products designed specifically for relief from menstrual discomfort. As you will see, they have succeeded spectacularly. Soak, Savor, Rub & Relax -- with Whoopi & Maya

Available in

United States, California