The health benefits of soaking in an Epsom Salt bath have been long known and relied on for millennia. Epsom Salts are a simple mineral compound made from Magnesium and Sulfate, two very important minerals our bodies need. They contain naturally occurring healing compounds and have strong detoxifying properties. Our Epsom salts are produced naturally in a controlled environment so as not to disrupt the Earth or your body with environmental contaminants and impurities. When Epsom Salts are combined with cannabis, skin nourishing oils, and therapeutic grade essential oils they are even more powerful. Rich in Magnesium and Sulfate and other minerals and micronutrients, these salts enter the body’s blood stream through the colon for a very fast uptake while assisting in the combat of common mineral deficiencies. The magnesium additionally helps improve muscle and nerve function while promoting healthy joints and skin. Soaking in one of our medicated bath soaks-full of skin beneficial oils, leaves hair and skin feeling soothed and nourished. The medical cannabis that has been infused in Whoopi & Maya’s Medical Cannabis Bath Soak promotes a state of deep relaxation and offers relief from the aches, pains, and cramping associated with the menstrual cycle.



Amber Moon, the signature fragrance in the Whoopi & Maya line, is warm, woodsy, and inviting bringing yet one more level of enjoyment and effectiveness. The complex layering of therapeutic grade essential oils encourage mood upliftment, circulation, relaxation, and pain relief. Whoopi and Maya’s Cannabis Soak is Available in 3 fragrances: Lavender, Amber Moon, & Fragrance free