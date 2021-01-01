About this product

The Wild Hemp wraps are blunt wrap rolling papers made 100% with hemp material. This means that you don't have to consume any tobacco or nicotine when smoking your blunt!



Why Wild Hemp Hemp Wraps Are the Best Value Hemp Wraps?



One Box comes with 20 pouches, and each pouch comes with 4 hemp wraps, 4 filters, and 1 straw to help you pack each blunt. This means in each box you get 80 hemp wraps, 80 filters, and 20 straws! All of this value for less than $20 ensures that Wild Hemp wraps are the best bang for your buck on Leafly!



Why Wild Hemp Hemp Wraps Are the Best Quality Hemp Wraps?



Besides our delicious terpene-based flavors, we have cut a wave pattern on the edge of the hemp wrap to make it the easiest hemp wrap to lick and stick together. No more wasting flower, and spending countless minutes trying to keep your blunt packed together!