About this product

Topicals are cannabis-infused products you apply directly to your skin to relieve whatever ailment you may have. Cannabis used this way allows cannabinoids to be absorbed into the bloodstream at a slower rate than if cannabis were smoked or eaten, so the effects of Topicals are typically felt only where they’re used without the stimulation that causes intoxication.



They can include lotions, oils, patches, sprays, soaps, lubricants, bath salts, and cool or warm balms, and are often made from essential oils and other organic materials. You might find tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabidiol (CBD), or tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA) in Topicals, but whether they have an intoxicating effect depends on the cannabinoids used and where on your body they are applied.