 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Wildflower Foods
Wildflower Foods Cover Photo

Wildflower Foods

Guten-free, Vegan Granola Food Bites

Healthy Ingredients
Healthy Ingredients
Four bites per package, available in 2.5mg & 10mg per bite
Four bites per package, available in 2.5mg & 10mg per bite
Vegan & Gluten Free
Vegan & Gluten Free
Vegan Gluten Free Ginger Almond
Vegan Gluten Free Ginger Almond
Vegan Gluten Free Peanut Butter and Chocolate
Vegan Gluten Free Peanut Butter and Chocolate

About Wildflower Foods

Our mission at Wildflower Foods is to provide delicious, healthy, THC-edible foods so you can enjoy an active lifestyle.  Our consistent, low & high dose servings make it easy for you to control your experience and choose whatever is right for you. We wanted to start out with something healthy that people could take on the go, could consume in small quantities, and would want to eat even if they had zero THC.  We used 6 simple, gluten-free, vegan food ingredients: oven-roasted rolled oats, chopped almonds, chopped medjool dates, peanut butter, agave syrup and stevia-sweetened chocolate chips.  Blended together we have created highly-refined, precisely-measured THC concentrate to create low-dose and high dose bite size servings. We wanted to create bite-sized portions that were easy to manage and consume and fit with our mission of promoting a healthy, active lifestyle.

Snack foods

more products

Available in

United States, California