500mg of CBD formulation containing 150mg of CBD



This ACHES CBD Cartridge is compatible with Wildflower's Rechargeable Vaporizer. Our formulation blends broad spectrum hemp-based CBD with soothing lavender and peppermint. ACHES cartomizer is one of our most popular blends. Experience the delicious aroma of this artesian extract, rich in terpenes and cannabinoids.



*This hemp product contains less than .03% THC.



Features:

• 150mg CBD

• Broad-spectrum CBD

• CO2 extracted CBD

• Cool and soothing blend of lavender, peppermint, and other essential oils.

• Clear oil indicator window

• Vortex Tip

• 100% Natural

• A delicious rich aroma of terpenes and essential oils, minimal in odor

• Compatible with Wildflower Rechargeable Vaporizer



Ingredients: Vegetable glycerin, Broad spectrum CBD oil, CBD crystalline, Essential oils (Lavender, Peppermint, Spearmint), Polysorbate, Glycerol Stearate, Soy Lecithin.



Suggested Usage: Start with a full 5-second draw until the LED light at the tip of the pen flashes to gauge your dosage. Smoke as much or as little as you want.



* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

**We are in the process of updating our labeling and packaging. Product images on our website may vary from the actual product. Our product formulations and quality remain unchanged. Our products are all natural and we do not use artificial colouring agents, due to this product colour can vary by batch due to variances in our plant based raw materials.