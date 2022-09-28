Introducing Wildflower's Rechargeable Vaporizer 2! We've listened to your feedback and updated the design for improved durability and convenience. With an easy-open flip top, our charging case now holds one battery pen with an attached cartridge and two spare cartridges.



This starter kit has everything needed to enjoy Wildflower's hemp CBD vaporizer formulations. Each kit includes a battery pen, charging case, charging cable, and your choice of either an Aches or Immunity cartridge.



Ingredients: Vegetable glycerin, Full-spectrum CBD oil, CBD crystalline, Essential oils (Lavender, Peppermint, Spearmint), Polysorbate, Glycerol stearate, Soy lecithin.



FEATURES:

• Slim and compact design

• Soft-touch charging case to keep your vaporizer ready on the go

• 2 extra slots to store additional Wildflower cartridges

• Easy to use and ready right out of the box

• Affordable and reusable option for your favorite blend



Suggested Usage: Use it anytime, anywhere for quick relief and micro-dosing.

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

**We are in the process of updating our labeling and packaging. Product images on our website may vary from the actual product. Our product formulations and quality remain unchanged. Our products are all natural and we do not use artificial colouring agents, due to this product colour can vary by batch due to variances in our plant based raw materials.