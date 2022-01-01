20mg of CBD per capsule

30 capsules



Formulated from curcumin, ginseng the highest quality CBD and hemp

seed oil. Hemp seed oil has a 3-to-1 ratio of Omega 6 to Omega 3, providing the optimum requirement for long-term health. *



This hemp-based CBD product contains less than .03% THC.



Benefits

• A convenient way to take the purest CBD

• 600 mg CBD per bottle

• Promotes overall health

• Joint and muscle pain relief

• Anxiety relief

• Increases focus and clarity

• Helps build immunity



Ingredients: Broad spectrum CBD extract, organic hemp seed oil, curcumin, ginseng and black pepper oil.



* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

**We are in the process of updating our labeling and packaging. Product images on our website may vary from the actual product. Our product formulations and quality remain unchanged. Our products are all natural and we do not use artificial colouring agents, due to this product colour can vary by batch due to variances in our plant based raw materials.