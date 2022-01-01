Wildflower’s CBD VAPORIZER—Strengthen your immune system and give your body a pick-me-up with our CBD Immunity Vaporizer. Inhale the invigorating vapors of eucalyptus, thyme, and myrrh combined with hemp CBD to support regular immune and circulatory function.



Start with a full 5-second draw until the LED light at the tip of the pen flashes to gauge your dosage. Smoke as much or as little as you want.



This hemp-based CBD product contains less than .03% THC.



Benefits:

• Proprietary plant-based formula

• Broad spectrum hemp CBD (150 mg)

• Carefully chosen natural ingredients that may help maintain healthy circulation and immunity

• Inhalation consumption for fast-acting effect

• Invigorating and clarifying taste

• 150 draws plus a clear oil indicator window

• Discreet and leakproof design



Ingredients: Vegetable glycerin, Broad spectrum hemp CBD, CBD crystalline, Essential oils (eucalyptus, thyme, myrrh), Polysorbate, Glycerol stearate and Soy lecithin.



Suggested Usage: Use it anytime, anywhere for a quick relief and micro-dosing.



* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

**We are in the process of updating our labeling and packaging. Product images on our website may vary from the actual product. Our product formulations and quality remain unchanged. Our products are all natural and we do not use artificial colouring agents, due to this product colour can vary by batch due to variances in our plant based raw materials.