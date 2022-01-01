The CBD Immunity Cartridge is compatible with Wildflower's Rechargeable Vaporizer and Rechargeable V2. Formulated from full-spectrum hemp CBD, this therapeutic blend also harnesses the healing benefits of eucalyptus, thyme, and myrrh. Experience the delicious aroma of this artisanal blend, rich in terpenes and cannabinoids.



*This hemp product contains less than .03% THC.



Features:

• Broad spectrum hemp CBD (150 mg)

• CO2 extracted CBD

• A unique blend of therapeutic eucalyptus, stimulating thyme, and clarifying myrrh

• Clear oil indicator window

• 100% Natural

• Delicious rich aroma of terpenes and essential oils, minimal in odor

• Compatible with Wildflower Rechargeable Vaporizer



Ingredients: Vegetable glycerin, Broad spectrum CBD oil, CBD crystalline, Essential oils (Eucalyptus, Thyme, Myrrh), Polysorbate, Glycerol Stearate, Soy Lecithin.



Suggested Usage: Start with a full 5-second draw until the LED light at the tip of the pen flashes to gauge your dosage. Smoke as much or as little as you want.



* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

** We are in the process of updating our labeling and packaging. Product images on our website may vary from the actual product. Our product formulations and quality remain unchanged. Our products are all natural and we do not use artificial colouring agents, due to this product colour can vary by batch due to variances in our plant based raw materials.