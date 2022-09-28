Introducing Wildflower's Rechargeable Vaporizer 2! We've listened to your feedback and updated the design for improved durability and convenience. With an easy-open flip top, our charging case now holds one battery pen with an attached cartridge and two spare cartridges.



Strengthen your immune system and relieve symptoms of flu and cold with the therapeutic benefits of comforting eucalyptus, myrrh and thyme.



This starter kit has everything needed to enjoy Wildflower's hemp CBD vaporizer formulations. Each kit includes a battery pen, charging case, charging cable, and Immunity cartridge.



FEATURES:



• Slim and compact design

• Soft-touch charging case to keep your vaporizer ready on the go

• 2 extra slots to store additional Wildflower cartridges

• Affordable and reusable option for your favorite blend

• Battery lasts up to 2 weeks

• Universal USB charger

• Additional cartomizers can be purchased separately

• Automatic shutoff to prevent overheating

• Micro-Processor powered temperature control



* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

* We are in the process of updating our labeling and packaging. Product images on our website may vary from the actual product. Our product formulations and quality remain unchanged. Our products are all natural and we do not use artificial colouring agents, due to this product colour can vary by batch due to variances in our plant based raw materials.