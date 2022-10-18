GENETICS: (Animal Cookies x Karma's HeadStash) from Oni Seeds + (White Fire 43 x Dosidos) from Archive Seed Bank



THC: 74.31%

CBD: 0.21%

TERPENES: 6.23%

TOP 3 TERPENES: Limonene, Linalool, beta Caryophyllene



WVA “Cured Badder” products are similar to our Live Badder, but is made with terpene rich cured material. Achieving this consistency requires more post-processing agitation and greater attention to detail to dial in the perfect consistency. Badder is a breeze to dab and handle and is always packaged in glass jars.