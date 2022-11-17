WVA “Shatter” is consistently stable and true to the name. The product has a brittle glass-like appearance and texture, that will easily break when touched with a dabbing tool at room temperature. WVA’s shatter is made from well-cured cannabis flower or sugar leaf trim. To achieve a true, stable shatter the material must be well dried and stored properly. WVA sources shatter material from high quality farms that we have worked with for years to dial in the proper consistency and stability that our consumers expect and is typically packaged in FEP or PTFE paper squares for easy dabbing.