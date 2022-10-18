GENETICS: (Grease Monkey x Sour Apple IBL) from Alien Genetics



THC: 76.45%

CBD: 0.17%

TERPENES: 5.65%

TOP 3 TERPENES: beta Caryophyllene, alpha Humulene, Limonene



This WVA specialty starts with the BEST Fresh Frozen AAA starting material from small batch farmers. Using the same proprietary hydro-carbon blends, This can only be made using the most terpene-rich cured material possible. Carefully worked after extraction for over a month to preserve the most fine-tuned and rich terpene profile from the plant.