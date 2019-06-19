Super Silver Hash Plant LCR™ CCell Cartridge 1g
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
GENETICS: Super Silver Haze x '88 G13 Hash Plant from Bodhi Seeds
THC: 74.19%
CBD: 0.25%
TERPENES: 6.75%
TOP 3 TERPENES: Terpinolene, Limonene, Linalool
• CCell® Technology (Vape Cartridge)
• Hemp Packaging, Sustainably made in Oregon
• 100% Whole-Plant Extract Guarantee (Liquid Live Resin™)
• Includes Real Sandalwood Tip
This potent and translucent extract is known for its uncompromising quality. This product contains ONLY 100% pure cannabis extract. WVA never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin™ and Liquid Cured Resin™. No distillate added. We believe in extracting the best and purest representation of the flower.
THC: 74.19%
CBD: 0.25%
TERPENES: 6.75%
TOP 3 TERPENES: Terpinolene, Limonene, Linalool
• CCell® Technology (Vape Cartridge)
• Hemp Packaging, Sustainably made in Oregon
• 100% Whole-Plant Extract Guarantee (Liquid Live Resin™)
• Includes Real Sandalwood Tip
This potent and translucent extract is known for its uncompromising quality. This product contains ONLY 100% pure cannabis extract. WVA never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin™ and Liquid Cured Resin™. No distillate added. We believe in extracting the best and purest representation of the flower.
About this strain
Super Silver Hash Plant
Bodhi Seeds crossed Super Silver Haze and ’88 G13 Hash Plant to create Super Silver Hash Plant. Flavors and aromas include notes of fuel and a dank musk. Expect a balanced high, making this a great strain for the fans of Super Silver Haze.
Super Silver Hash Plant effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Willamette Valley Alchemy
Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for ‘True-to-Strain’ products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service.
Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil
Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil
High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract
Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil
Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil
High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract