Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Cvndylvnd Cold-Pressed Extract Cartridge

by Winberry Farms

About this product

-Strain specific winterized CO2 oil
-Full spectrum with no Vitamin E, MCT, PG, S/S, VG or PG cutting agents
-Available in 1g cartridge
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Winberry Farms
Winberry Farms
Shop products
Specializing in Organic Flower and Extracts

One of the first recreational cannabis farms to be licensed by the state of Oregon, Winberry Farms was started by friends and their families. Specializing in naturally sungrown product from quality genetics, our flower is expertly cultivated, perfectly cured, and farm fresh to you. Always grown with organic process and fertilizers. Our farm is located in the Southern Willamette Valley 30 miles southeast of Eugene, nourished naturally by the waters of Winberry Creek.