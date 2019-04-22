Loading…
LA Confidential Cold-Pressed Extract Cartridge

by Winberry Farms
IndicaTHC 17%CBD
About this product

-Strain specific winterized CO2 oil
-Full spectrum with no Vitamin E, MCT, PG, S/S, VG or PG cutting agents
-Available in 1g cartridge

About this strain

LA Confidential

LA Confidential, also known as "Confidential" and "Confidential OG," is a popular indica marijuana strain. Its buds have a frosty, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste of LA Confidential is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain. 

LA Confidential effects

974 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Winberry Farms
Specializing in Organic Flower and Extracts

One of the first recreational cannabis farms to be licensed by the state of Oregon, Winberry Farms was started by friends and their families. Specializing in naturally sungrown product from quality genetics, our flower is expertly cultivated, perfectly cured, and farm fresh to you. Always grown with organic process and fertilizers. Our farm is located in the Southern Willamette Valley 30 miles southeast of Eugene, nourished naturally by the waters of Winberry Creek.