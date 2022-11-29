Specializing in Organic Flower and Extracts



One of the first recreational cannabis farms to be licensed by the state of Oregon, Winberry Farms was started by friends and their families. Specializing in naturally sungrown product from quality genetics, our flower is expertly cultivated, perfectly cured, and farm fresh to you. Always grown with organic process and fertilizers. Our farm is located in the Southern Willamette Valley 30 miles southeast of Eugene, nourished naturally by the waters of Winberry Creek.