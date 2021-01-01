WindCBD
About this product
Our delicious, traditional-style WIND CBD Gummy Bites are infused with
Broad Spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich (PCR) Hemp Oil.
Packaged in a multi-fruit assortment of lemon, grape and orange flavors.
WIND CBD Gummy Bites boast all-natural coloring and all-natural fruit
flavoring, with a broad spectrum profile.
Key Features :
- Gluten-Free
- All-Natural Coloring
- All-Natural Flavoring
- THC Free (0.0%)
A team of scientists spent months perfecting the recipe to bring you WIND CBD Gummy Bites that deliver on:
- Consistency
- Quality
- Flavor profile
Ingredients :
Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil (10 mg per gummy by weight) Corn Syrup, Refined Sugar, Pectin, Sodium Citrate, Glycerin Fatty Acid Ester, Lecithin, D-sorbitol Solution, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural Lemon Flavor, Natural Grape Flavor, Natural Orange Flavor, Safflower Lemon Extract, Violet (Beet) Color, Carotino Color, Lemon Concentrate, Red Grape Concentrate, Orange Juice Concentrate.
