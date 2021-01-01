WindCBD
About this product
Our Phytocannabinoid-Rich (PCR) Hemp Oil Balm Salve
is created with beeswax and MCT oil, as well as, essential oils for soothing and targeted action with a broad spectrum profile.
Ingredients: Phytocannabinoid-Rich hemp oil, Beeswax, MCT oil (medium-chain triglycerides), lavender oil, eucalyptus oil
is created with beeswax and MCT oil, as well as, essential oils for soothing and targeted action with a broad spectrum profile.
Ingredients: Phytocannabinoid-Rich hemp oil, Beeswax, MCT oil (medium-chain triglycerides), lavender oil, eucalyptus oil
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!