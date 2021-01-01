About this product

Everyone will know your love for 'green' & the high life with our handcrafted adjustable bangle with our signature 13mm charm which features our iconic cannabis marijuana leaf in bright white styled with bold simplicity and flanked with a bright lime green

A great stand-alone piece, or as a bangle stack. The Cannabis Icon-O-Pop Collection by Winky&Dutch™ is designed to both blend in and and stand out. Features: 64MM Adjustable Band Bangle Bracelet with 13MM fixed Charm, One Size Fits Everyone, SilverTone Plating Finish, Made in the USA, Made in New York, No Questions Asked, Replacement if Damaged.