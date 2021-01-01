About this product

Go ahead and be blue in our handcrafted adjustable bangle with our signature 13mm charm which features our iconic cannabis marijuana leaf in bright white styled with bold simplicity and flanked in a beautiful shade of MaryJ Blue. A great stand-alone piece, or stack your bangles. The Cannabis Icon-O-Pop Collection by Winky&Dutch™ is designed to both blend in and flash forward. Features: 64MM Adjustable Band Bangle Bracelet with 13MM fixed Charm, One Size Fits Everyone, SilverTone Plating Finish, Made in the USA, Made in New York, No questions asked, replacement if damaged.