Red is the color of the love you have for our handcrafted bangle with our iconic cannabis leaf in the universal color of love. Handcrafted in NYC it’s a great stand-alone piece, or stack your bangles. The Cannabis Icon-O-Pop Collection by Winky&Dutch™ is designed to both blend in and flash forward. Features: 64MM Adjustable Band Bangle Bracelet with 13MM fixed Charm, One Size Fits Everyone, SilverTone Plating Finish, Made in the USA, Made in New York,No Questions Asked Replacement if Damaged.