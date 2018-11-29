About this product

All The Best coconut oil with CBD can be used topically or added to food. It contains virtually no THC but has high levels of beneficial CBD.



Contains 50mg CBD per teaspoon

Can be added to food, given as a treat, or applied directly to the skin.

Lab tested for potency and purity.

Hemp is grown in Colorado and Oregon using organic methods, without pesticides

Ingredients: organic coconut oil, hemp extract

1200 mg of CBD per a jar

Extracted in Washington using only ethanol and water, never any harsh solvents