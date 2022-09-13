About this product
Kiwi/Passionfruit Gummy Pack. Two Flavors per gummy - peel apart or enjoy together for a full 10mg each!
Vegan made by a Vegan, Organic Ingredients (for real this time). Colors & Flavors sourced from plants. 10 Servings of 5mgTHC:5mgCBD per gummy, total of 100mg THC:CBD per pack.
Smooth Hybrid Buzz best for body & mind.
Our mission at WKND Rec is to enhance the vibe you are already on. WE focus on conscious consumption and aim for our products to activate wellness, leisure, and joy; so you can relax without checking out!!
About this brand
WKND Recreational
Family owned & operated out of SLO & Eureka, we are all about finding WKND moments EVERY DAY.
All WKND REC products are designed for CONSCIOUS CONSUMPTION.
Allowing you to RELAX WITHOUT CHECKING OUT.
FIND moments that ACTIVATE WELLNESS<LEISURE & JOY.
That's what LIFE and WKND is about. Join the Vibe.
State License(s)
C11-0000285-LIC
CDPH-10003199