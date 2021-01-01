About this product

BOOST ENERGY & FOCUS



Breakfast Club is crafted with energizing ingredients like blood orange, ginger, and mint to wake up your taste buds and your brain. Plus, the perfect dose of CBD to keep you mellow and motivated every morning. Vitamin B-12 can help bring on the energy while L-Tyrosine allows you to keep your mind clear.



Blood orange, Mint, & Ginger



- 25 calories per can (12 oz)

- 20 mg CBD

- Vitamin B-12

- Panax Ginseng

- L-Tyrosine

