Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand W*nder

W*nder

Breakfast Club

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

BOOST ENERGY & FOCUS

Breakfast Club is crafted with energizing ingredients like blood orange, ginger, and mint to wake up your taste buds and your brain. Plus, the perfect dose of CBD to keep you mellow and motivated every morning. Vitamin B-12 can help bring on the energy while L-Tyrosine allows you to keep your mind clear.

Blood orange, Mint, & Ginger

- 25 calories per can (12 oz)
- 20 mg CBD
- Vitamin B-12
- Panax Ginseng
- L-Tyrosine
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!