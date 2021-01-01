Loading…
W*nder

Fast Times

FOCUS & SUSTAIN

Life moving too fast to keep up? We have an option for that. With an upbeat flavor profile, plenty of bubbles, and the right dose of CBD, Fast Times gives you the energy needed to stay productive throughout the day. Gotu Kola will help you stay on top of your game while Schisandra can help give your brain a boost.

Cucumber, Lime & Mint

- 25 calories per can (12 oz)
- 20 mg CBD
- Schisandra
- Gotu Kola

