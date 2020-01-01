At Wolf Grinders, we provide cannabis accessories that are designed with travel in mind. We strive to create unique, durable products that provide users with function and convienence. All of our grinders are made of aircraft grade aluminum and steel. Our pipes are made from the same aluminum and are all fitted with borosilicate glass bowls. Combining glass and metal allows us to craft pipes that combine the durability and style of anodized aluminum with the smooth hit and good taste of glass. With medical and recreational cannabis legalization happening on a global scale, we believe a need for cannabis products designed for travel is growing fast. Our products are designed to satisfy the needs of any on-the-go cannabis user. Whether it be a trip up the mountains, across the country, or just down the street, all of our designs enable users to pack up their bowl and go. Our flagship grinder, the Combo-Crusher, is a 6-in-1 device that includes a removable pipe with a glass bowl, Bic-mini lighter holster, bottle opener, CNC machined grinder, kief catch, and pick piece. It's truly all you'd ever need with the added bonus of keeping better track of your lighter. Our best selling pipe is the Scorpion. Its patented design has a folding stem and swivel cover that work together to lock your glass bowl safety in place during travel and becomes very discreet in appearance as well. Wolf Grinders will continue to create durable, convenient, high quality products to the market for the adventure seekers of the cannabis space. Keep exploring!