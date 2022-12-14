About this product
Like cracking up about an inside joke with your friends, Wonder Laugh is for those wonderful occasions of happiness and joy. All of our formulas feature a distinct combination of cannabinoids, terpenes, and botanicals to deliver consistent effects. Each Wonder Laugh Gummy features 5mg of THC enhanced with turmeric and paired with a zesty tangerine flavor. With Wonder we help you explore cannabis with the confidence of convenient, controlled doses.
About this brand
*Wonder Wellness Co.
At Wonder Wellness Co., we want to make the world of cannabis simple to understand and easy to experience for everyone. Try our Gummies or Minis, each with three distinctly-flavored experience options. Visit a dispensary near you to find low-dose, approachable cannabis that is innovative yet intuitive, fun to explore, and conducive to living well.