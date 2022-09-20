About this product
Made with 500 mg broad spectrum CBD, and activated for a stronger effect with our proprietary enhancing formulas, this CBD mix is meant to be used anytime or together with our extra strength formulas. This formula will help you stay balanced, and smooth the bumps of everyday life.
About this brand
Wonderfeel
Founded in San Francisco, our team of pioneering doctors, researchers, formulators and educators set out to create next-generation wellness products. Everything we make comes from conscientiously grown ingredients that are tested for purity and consistency. We are firmly committed to transparency, providing third party lab results for every CBD product we develop.