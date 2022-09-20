About this product
Combines highly concentrated CBD with terpenes including myrcene and linalool (lavender) to help the body power down, and induce a delicious state of relaxation. Use it to relax after a long day, or gently bring yourself into sleep mode. When you awaken you’ll feel clear-headed with none of the mind fog found in medications.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Wonderfeel
Founded in San Francisco, our team of pioneering doctors, researchers, formulators and educators set out to create next-generation wellness products. Everything we make comes from conscientiously grown ingredients that are tested for purity and consistency. We are firmly committed to transparency, providing third party lab results for every CBD product we develop.