Experience the highest potency with our 1 oz. Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture, delivering 3000mg of high-quality CBD. Made from USDA Organic Wisconsin-grown hemp, this tincture includes whole-plant extracts that provide a variety of beneficial compounds, including phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and essential fatty acids.



Product Details:

Non-detect THC

Lab Verified CBD Oil Concentration

COA and Lab Reports Available

SKU: WR-TIN-001-5

Category: Tinctures



Not available for purchase in ID, SD, MS, Washington D.C., or outside the USA



Key Ingredients:

Medium-Chain Triglyceride (MCT) Oil

Peppermint Essential Oil

Hemp Oil

Monk Fruit

Free of all synthetic additives and preservatives

Vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, wheat-free, peanut-free

USA Grown organic hemp extract



How to Use:

Take under the tongue daily, with or without food. Consult with a medical professional for dosing instructions. Store in a cool, dark place.



CBD Benefits:

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a natural compound found in hemp plants that may support a sense of relief and wellness, offering calming benefits. Our CBD oil is the purest form of cannabidiol extract, ideal for hardworking individuals seeking natural relief.



Why Choose Workman's Relief?

Workman’s Relief is committed to providing high-quality, tested, and trusted products. Our hemp extract is derived from organic hemp and each dropper bottle contains Certified Organic CBD Oil in a base of organic MCT Oil. Designed to support the essential workers who don’t have the luxury of an "off day," Workman’s Relief helps you stay fit and ready for any challenge using the natural qualities of super-botanical hemp.



Experience the trusted quality and natural benefits of Workman's Relief with our Broad Spectrum 3000mg CBD Oil Tincture.

