Stay cool, dry, and comfortable with our 16 oz. CBD Infused Body Powder, featuring 600mg of CBD derived from USDA Organic Wisconsin-grown hemp. This body powder provides long-lasting, soothing effects to keep you active throughout the day.
Product Details: Non-detect THC Whole-plant extracts including phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and essential fatty acids COA and Lab Reports Available SKU: WR-TOP-004-3 Category: Topical Tag: powder
Not available for purchase in ID, SD, MS, Washington D.C., or outside the USA
How to Use: Apply to your groin, underarms, back, or feet. Target those areas that need extra relief. For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. Use for moisture and odor control along with anti-itch relief from excessive friction.
CBD Powder Benefits: CBD Powdercoat offers long-lasting, soothing effects to keep you active all day. This plant-based body powder is fragrance-free and specially formulated to offer fast relief with a pleasant sensation. Use it before work, physical activity, or after showering off a hard day's work.
Why Choose Workman's Relief? Workman’s Relief broad spectrum hemp extract is derived from organic hemp, ensuring high-quality, tested, and trusted products. We are dedicated to helping essential workers stay fit and ready for any challenge, using the natural qualities of super-botanical hemp.
Experience the trusted quality and natural benefits of Workman's Relief with our CBD Body Powder.
At Workman’s Relief, we believe that work is fundamental, grounding, and a major source of the good in the world. Work is vital for discovering meaning, achieving fulfillment, and fostering personal growth. Our premium, organic CBD products are designed to support hardworking individuals in every aspect of life—whether on the job, in the backyard, at the gym, or within the community. Proudly sourced and processed in Wisconsin, our USDA-certified organic hemp products ensure the highest standards of potency, purity, and safety. Join the community of hardworking individuals who trust Workman's Relief for their wellness needs and experience the difference of high-quality, organic CBD.
Workman's Relief – Organic CBD for the Everyday Hero.