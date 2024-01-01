Stay cool, dry, and comfortable with our 16 oz. CBD Infused Body Powder, featuring 600mg of CBD derived from USDA Organic Wisconsin-grown hemp. This body powder provides long-lasting, soothing effects to keep you active throughout the day.



Key Ingredients:

Corn Starch

Organic Hemp Extract

Organic Coconut Fiber

Organic Quillaja Extract

Organic Lemon Extract

Organic Reishi Extract

Amylase, Protease, Cellulase, Lipase, Maltase, Lactase, Phytase



Product Details:

Non-detect THC

Whole-plant extracts including phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and essential fatty acids

COA and Lab Reports Available

SKU: WR-TOP-004-3

Category: Topical

Tag: powder



Not available for purchase in ID, SD, MS, Washington D.C., or outside the USA



How to Use:

Apply to your groin, underarms, back, or feet. Target those areas that need extra relief. For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. Use for moisture and odor control along with anti-itch relief from excessive friction.



CBD Powder Benefits:

CBD Powdercoat offers long-lasting, soothing effects to keep you active all day. This plant-based body powder is fragrance-free and specially formulated to offer fast relief with a pleasant sensation. Use it before work, physical activity, or after showering off a hard day's work.



Why Choose Workman's Relief?

Workman’s Relief broad spectrum hemp extract is derived from organic hemp, ensuring high-quality, tested, and trusted products. We are dedicated to helping essential workers stay fit and ready for any challenge, using the natural qualities of super-botanical hemp.



Experience the trusted quality and natural benefits of Workman's Relief with our CBD Body Powder.





