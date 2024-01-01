Start your day with the extra-bold flavor of our CBD-infused Sumatran dark roast, available in a 12 oz. bag. Each cup delivers 600MG of high-quality CBD derived from USDA Organic Wisconsin-grown hemp, ensuring you get the best of both worlds: rich coffee taste and the calming benefits of CBD.



Key Ingredients:

100% Arabica Coffee

Organic Hemp Extract

Organic Coconut Fiber

Organic Quillaja Extract

Organic Lemon Extract

Organic Reishi Extract

Amylase, Protease, Cellulase, Lipase, Maltase, Lactase, Phytase



Product Details:

Non-detect THC

Whole-plant extracts including phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and essential fatty acids

COA and Lab Reports Available

SKU: WR-COF-001-3

Category: Coffee

Tag: coffee



Not available for purchase in ID, SD, MS, Washington D.C., or outside the USA



Why Choose Workman's Relief?

Workman’s Relief, in collaboration with Brewhaha Roasters, brings you a superior coffee blend designed for essential workers. Our hemp extract is derived from organic hemp grown in the US heartland by farmers committed to sustainable agriculture. This bold Sumatran dark roast infused with CBD provides the energy needed to tackle the day while supporting a sense of relief and wellness.



CBD Infused Coffee Benefits:

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a natural compound found in hemp plants that may support a sense of relief and wellness. Our premium hemp is organically grown by working-class farmers dedicated to revitalizing American agriculture with hemp as the centerpiece.



Workman’s Relief is dedicated to helping essential workers stay fit and ready for any challenge, using the natural qualities of super-botanical hemp. Experience the perfect blend of robust coffee and calming CBD with our Daily Grind Coffee.

