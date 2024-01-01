Start your day with the extra-bold flavor of our CBD-infused Sumatran dark roast, available in a 12 oz. bag. Each cup delivers 600MG of high-quality CBD derived from USDA Organic Wisconsin-grown hemp, ensuring you get the best of both worlds: rich coffee taste and the calming benefits of CBD.
Product Details: Non-detect THC Whole-plant extracts including phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and essential fatty acids COA and Lab Reports Available SKU: WR-COF-001-3 Category: Coffee Tag: coffee
Not available for purchase in ID, SD, MS, Washington D.C., or outside the USA
Why Choose Workman's Relief? Workman’s Relief, in collaboration with Brewhaha Roasters, brings you a superior coffee blend designed for essential workers. Our hemp extract is derived from organic hemp grown in the US heartland by farmers committed to sustainable agriculture. This bold Sumatran dark roast infused with CBD provides the energy needed to tackle the day while supporting a sense of relief and wellness.
CBD Infused Coffee Benefits: CBD, or cannabidiol, is a natural compound found in hemp plants that may support a sense of relief and wellness. Our premium hemp is organically grown by working-class farmers dedicated to revitalizing American agriculture with hemp as the centerpiece.
Workman’s Relief is dedicated to helping essential workers stay fit and ready for any challenge, using the natural qualities of super-botanical hemp. Experience the perfect blend of robust coffee and calming CBD with our Daily Grind Coffee.
Bred by Eugenius, Bleugenius is a select CBD-dominant flower that provides clear-headed and calming effects. It has gorgeous, fluffy, dark green buds consisting of dark purple hues with a lovely coat of crystal resin. Bleugenius has a muddy and dank citrus scent that transitions to a floral berry aroma once ground up. However, it has a woody and grassy taste.
Bred by Eugenius, Bleugenius is a select CBD-dominant flower that provides clear-headed and calming effects. It has gorgeous, fluffy, dark green buds consisting of dark purple hues with a lovely coat of crystal resin. Bleugenius has a muddy and dank citrus scent that transitions to a floral berry aroma once ground up. However, it has a woody and grassy taste.
At Workman’s Relief, we believe that work is fundamental, grounding, and a major source of the good in the world. Work is vital for discovering meaning, achieving fulfillment, and fostering personal growth. Our premium, organic CBD products are designed to support hardworking individuals in every aspect of life—whether on the job, in the backyard, at the gym, or within the community. Proudly sourced and processed in Wisconsin, our USDA-certified organic hemp products ensure the highest standards of potency, purity, and safety. Join the community of hardworking individuals who trust Workman's Relief for their wellness needs and experience the difference of high-quality, organic CBD.
Workman's Relief – Organic CBD for the Everyday Hero.