Discover the soothing power of our 4 oz. CBD Infused Joint and Muscle Cream with 1500MG of CBD. This topical cream is made from USDA Organic Wisconsin-grown hemp, featuring whole-plant extracts rich in phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and essential fatty acids. With non-detectable levels of THC, our Elbow Grease cream offers targeted relief without psychoactive effects.
How to Use: Apply topically to the affected area and rub into the skin. Avoid contact with eyes. For external use only.
Why Choose Workman's Relief? Workman’s Relief offers high-quality, broad spectrum hemp extract derived from organic hemp. Our CBD Elbow Grease cream is specially formulated to provide long-lasting, soothing effects, keeping you active and ready for any challenge. This vegan cream is designed to deliver fast relief with a pleasant sensation, perfect for hardworking individuals who can't afford an "off day."
Not available for purchase in ID, SD, MS, Washington D.C., or outside the USA.
CBD Elbow Grease Benefits: CBD, or cannabidiol, is a natural compound found in hemp plants that may support a sense of relief and wellness. Our CBD Elbow Grease joint and muscle cream offers long-lasting, soothing effects, helping you stay active throughout the day.
COA and Lab Reports Available
Experience the trusted quality and natural benefits of Workman's Relief.
Bred by Eugenius, Bleugenius is a select CBD-dominant flower that provides clear-headed and calming effects. It has gorgeous, fluffy, dark green buds consisting of dark purple hues with a lovely coat of crystal resin. Bleugenius has a muddy and dank citrus scent that transitions to a floral berry aroma once ground up. However, it has a woody and grassy taste.
At Workman’s Relief, we believe that work is fundamental, grounding, and a major source of the good in the world. Work is vital for discovering meaning, achieving fulfillment, and fostering personal growth. Our premium, organic CBD products are designed to support hardworking individuals in every aspect of life—whether on the job, in the backyard, at the gym, or within the community. Proudly sourced and processed in Wisconsin, our USDA-certified organic hemp products ensure the highest standards of potency, purity, and safety. Join the community of hardworking individuals who trust Workman's Relief for their wellness needs and experience the difference of high-quality, organic CBD.
Workman's Relief – Organic CBD for the Everyday Hero.