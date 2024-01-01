Discover the soothing power of our 4 oz. CBD Infused Joint and Muscle Cream with 1500MG of CBD. This topical cream is made from USDA Organic Wisconsin-grown hemp, featuring whole-plant extracts rich in phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and essential fatty acids. With non-detectable levels of THC, our Elbow Grease cream offers targeted relief without psychoactive effects.



Key Ingredients:

Organic Aloe Leaf Juice

Organic Shea Butter

Emulsifying Wax

Organic Jojoba Seed Oil

Vitamin E

Sunflower Seed Oil

Organic Neem Seed Oil

Organic Rosemary Leaf Extract

Phenoxyethanol

Stearic Acid

Organic Evening Primrose Oil

Organic White Willow Bark Extract

Witch Hazel Water

Provitamin B5

Organic Alcohol

Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate

Menthol Crystals

Peppermint Essential Oil

Hemp Extract



How to Use:

Apply topically to the affected area and rub into the skin. Avoid contact with eyes. For external use only.



Why Choose Workman's Relief?

Workman’s Relief offers high-quality, broad spectrum hemp extract derived from organic hemp. Our CBD Elbow Grease cream is specially formulated to provide long-lasting, soothing effects, keeping you active and ready for any challenge. This vegan cream is designed to deliver fast relief with a pleasant sensation, perfect for hardworking individuals who can't afford an "off day."



Product Details:

SKU: WR-TOP-001-3

Category: Topical

Tag: cream



Not available for purchase in ID, SD, MS, Washington D.C., or outside the USA.



CBD Elbow Grease Benefits:

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a natural compound found in hemp plants that may support a sense of relief and wellness. Our CBD Elbow Grease joint and muscle cream offers long-lasting, soothing effects, helping you stay active throughout the day.



COA and Lab Reports Available



Experience the trusted quality and natural benefits of Workman's Relief.

Show more