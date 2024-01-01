Enhance your daily wellness routine with the Daily Tune Up Kit, featuring three premium products made from USDA Organic Wisconsin-grown hemp. This kit is designed to provide you with a full-spectrum hemp experience, delivering a variety of beneficial compounds including phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and essential fatty acids.
What's Included: 1 oz. Broad Spectrum 1000MG CBD Oil Tincture Non-detect THC Whole-plant extracts Lab Verified CBD Oil Concentration Easy-to-use dropper bottle with organic MCT Oil base 4 oz. Hemp Oil Infused Joint and Muscle Cream 1500MG Non-detect THC Whole-plant extracts Provides targeted relief for joints and muscles 12 oz. Bag of Extra-bold, Hemp Oil-infused Sumatran Dark Roast Coffee 600MG Non-detect THC Whole-plant extracts An invigorating dark roast coffee experience
How to Use: CBD Oil Tincture: Take under the tongue daily, with or without food. Consult with a medical professional for dosing instructions. Store in a cool, dark place. Joint and Muscle Cream: Apply topically to the affected area and rub into the skin. Avoid contact with eyes. For external use only. Hemp-infused Coffee: Brew as you would your regular coffee and enjoy the benefits of hemp extract with every cup.
Why Choose Workman's Relief? Workman’s Relief is committed to providing high-quality, tested, and trusted products. Our hemp extract is derived from organic hemp, ensuring you receive the purest form of cannabidiol. Our products are vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, wheat-free, and peanut-free, offering a natural way to support your wellness.
COA and Lab Reports Available
Not available for purchase in ID, SD, MS, Washington D.C., or outside the USA.
CBD Benefits: CBD, or cannabidiol, is a natural compound found in hemp plants that may support a sense of relief and wellness, offering calming benefits. Our CBD products are grown by a dedicated team of farmers, engineers, and soil experts to ensure the highest quality.
Experience the natural benefits and trusted quality of Workman's Relief with the Daily Tune Up Kit.
At Workman’s Relief, we believe that work is fundamental, grounding, and a major source of the good in the world. Work is vital for discovering meaning, achieving fulfillment, and fostering personal growth. Our premium, organic CBD products are designed to support hardworking individuals in every aspect of life—whether on the job, in the backyard, at the gym, or within the community. Proudly sourced and processed in Wisconsin, our USDA-certified organic hemp products ensure the highest standards of potency, purity, and safety. Join the community of hardworking individuals who trust Workman's Relief for their wellness needs and experience the difference of high-quality, organic CBD.
Workman's Relief – Organic CBD for the Everyday Hero.