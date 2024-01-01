Enhance your daily wellness routine with the Daily Tune Up Kit, featuring three premium products made from USDA Organic Wisconsin-grown hemp. This kit is designed to provide you with a full-spectrum hemp experience, delivering a variety of beneficial compounds including phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and essential fatty acids.



What's Included:

1 oz. Broad Spectrum 1000MG CBD Oil Tincture

Non-detect THC

Whole-plant extracts

Lab Verified CBD Oil Concentration

Easy-to-use dropper bottle with organic MCT Oil base

4 oz. Hemp Oil Infused Joint and Muscle Cream 1500MG

Non-detect THC

Whole-plant extracts

Provides targeted relief for joints and muscles

12 oz. Bag of Extra-bold, Hemp Oil-infused Sumatran Dark Roast Coffee 600MG

Non-detect THC

Whole-plant extracts

An invigorating dark roast coffee experience



How to Use:

CBD Oil Tincture: Take under the tongue daily, with or without food. Consult with a medical professional for dosing instructions. Store in a cool, dark place.

Joint and Muscle Cream: Apply topically to the affected area and rub into the skin. Avoid contact with eyes. For external use only.

Hemp-infused Coffee: Brew as you would your regular coffee and enjoy the benefits of hemp extract with every cup.



Why Choose Workman's Relief?

Workman’s Relief is committed to providing high-quality, tested, and trusted products. Our hemp extract is derived from organic hemp, ensuring you receive the purest form of cannabidiol. Our products are vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, wheat-free, and peanut-free, offering a natural way to support your wellness.



Product Details:

Categories: Coffee, Tinctures, Topical

COA and Lab Reports Available



Not available for purchase in ID, SD, MS, Washington D.C., or outside the USA.



CBD Benefits:

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a natural compound found in hemp plants that may support a sense of relief and wellness, offering calming benefits. Our CBD products are grown by a dedicated team of farmers, engineers, and soil experts to ensure the highest quality.



Experience the natural benefits and trusted quality of Workman's Relief with the Daily Tune Up Kit.

