Start your day with the energizing benefits of our Punch In CBD Gummies, each containing 25mg of CBD to keep you active and focused. With 30 gummies per pack, these are perfect for precise dosing. Made from USDA Organic Wisconsin-grown hemp, our gummies ensure you get the quality you deserve.



Key Ingredients:

Organic Tapioca Syrup

Water

Organic Cane Sugar

Organic Agar

Organic Locust Bean Gum

Natural Flavor

Natural Color

Citric Acid

Sodium Citrate

Organic Sunflower Lecithin

Organic MCT Coconut Oil

Cannabidiol (CBD) from Hemp Extract (aerial parts)

*Contains Coconut



Recommended Use:

Take one gummy per day before a meal. Consult with a physician for optimal use.



CBD Gummy Benefits:

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a natural compound found in hemp plants that may support a sense of relief and wellness, offering calming benefits. Workman’s Relief CBD Gummies are vegan, fat-free, gluten-free, and dairy-free, providing a pure and effective start to your day.



Why Choose Workman's Relief?

Workman’s Relief is known for high-quality, tested, and trusted products. Our broad spectrum hemp extract is derived from organic hemp, designed to support hardworking individuals who don’t have the luxury of an "off day." Workman’s Relief helps keep you fit and ready for any challenge with the natural qualities of super-botanical hemp.



Product Details:

SKU: WR-GUM-028

Category: Gummies

Tags: gummy, punch-in



Not available for purchase in ID, SD, MS, Washington D.C., or outside the USA



Experience the trusted quality and natural benefits of Workman's Relief. COA and Lab Reports available.

