Size: 30 oz

Flavor: Natural

Type: Broad Spectrum

Strength: 500 mg



Introducing THE HEALER CBD 30ml cold-pressed hemp oil with 500mg CBD of natural flavor. The HEALER CBD is 100% hemp driven all-natural product that was made by using a nano-technology and high-speed emulsion to create encapsulation of the molecules. The encapsulation of the molecules results in greater bio-availability which leads to more efficiency and better absorption. The HEALER CBD is Certified with Authenticity paperwork and has lab results tests guaranteeing you receive only the highest and purest quality product.

Our bottles come with easy to measure droppers assuring you get the exact dose your body needs, leaving the size guessing out.



INGREDIENTS

Cold-pressed virgin hempseed oil, CBD, natural flavors.