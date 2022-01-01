WP CBD Disposable Pen offers a great alternative to sleeping and calming pills. This disposable pen lasts up to 120 puffs it has a powerful battery that produces full vapor without burning aftertaste. Use it daily or as you wish to reduce daily stress and anxiety and help with sleep.



HOW TO USE



Simply remove the pen from its casing and start to draw. It prefers to draw slowly and steady to have the essential oils burn evenly and promote full satisfaction with a defuser. With every draw, you will see green lLED light coming at the ti indication that the pen is in working mode. After the tank is empty simply throw the pen away.



INGREDIENTS



Organic Non-GMO Vegetable Glycerin

Bio Propylan

Pure CBD

Natural Flavorings