About this product
FEATURES:
510 Thread Cartridge
Variable Temperature
Pocket-Friendly and Discreet
SPECIFICATIONS:
Battery Capacity: 280mAh
Working Voltage: 3.2V-3.6V-4.0V
Length: 4″
Charging Time: 1-2 hours
WHAT’S IN THE BOX:
1x 510 Battery
1x 510 Cartridge 0.5ml
1x USB
1x User Manual
1x Plastic Carry Case
WP 510 Oil Vape Pen is a complete, starter kit with battery and 0.5ml cartridge. It comes with a discreet case that will carry all your essentials. and can be taken with you everywhere
WP 510 Oil Pen includes 280 mAh powerful 510 thread CCEEL type battery that will work with all the types of cartridges available in the market. The 0.5ml cartridge is suitable for all types of essential oils, CBD oil, and e-juice. Stylish and powerful WP 510 Starters Kit will satisfy everyone from beginner to the connoisseur.
510 Thread Cartridge
Variable Temperature
Pocket-Friendly and Discreet
SPECIFICATIONS:
Battery Capacity: 280mAh
Working Voltage: 3.2V-3.6V-4.0V
Length: 4″
Charging Time: 1-2 hours
WHAT’S IN THE BOX:
1x 510 Battery
1x 510 Cartridge 0.5ml
1x USB
1x User Manual
1x Plastic Carry Case
WP 510 Oil Vape Pen is a complete, starter kit with battery and 0.5ml cartridge. It comes with a discreet case that will carry all your essentials. and can be taken with you everywhere
WP 510 Oil Pen includes 280 mAh powerful 510 thread CCEEL type battery that will work with all the types of cartridges available in the market. The 0.5ml cartridge is suitable for all types of essential oils, CBD oil, and e-juice. Stylish and powerful WP 510 Starters Kit will satisfy everyone from beginner to the connoisseur.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!