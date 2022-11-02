FEATURES:



510 Thread Cartridge

Variable Temperature

Pocket-Friendly and Discreet

SPECIFICATIONS:

Battery Capacity: 280mAh

Working Voltage: 3.2V-3.6V-4.0V

Length: 4″

Charging Time: 1-2 hours



WHAT’S IN THE BOX:



1x 510 Battery

1x 510 Cartridge 0.5ml

1x USB

1x User Manual

1x Plastic Carry Case



WP 510 Oil Vape Pen is a complete, starter kit with battery and 0.5ml cartridge. It comes with a discreet case that will carry all your essentials. and can be taken with you everywhere



WP 510 Oil Pen includes 280 mAh powerful 510 thread CCEEL type battery that will work with all the types of cartridges available in the market. The 0.5ml cartridge is suitable for all types of essential oils, CBD oil, and e-juice. Stylish and powerful WP 510 Starters Kit will satisfy everyone from beginner to the connoisseur.