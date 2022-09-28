About this product
Bursting with bright fruit flavor, Wyld CBD sparkling waters are the perfect companion for all of life's adventures.
25mg of CBD per can.
Made with real fruit. Vegan & Gluten-Free.
Wyld CBD is proud to be a Climate Neutral Certified company! Head to https://wyldcbd.com/pages/sustainability to learn about our journey to Climate Neutrality.
About this brand
Wyld CBD
Wyld CBD creates treats to enhance life’s everyday adventures.
Wyld CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.wyldcbd.com today and use code "WYLD20" to receive 20% off your order!
