Our Marionberry gummies are made with real fruit and an Indica enhanced botanical terpene blend, making them a great addition to the end of any long day. Whether eaten around a campfire, or in the comfort of your own home, these gummies are great for unwinding.



It’s a little like the soft furry slippers for your mind. Enjoy!



100mg THC per package, 10mg THC per gummy.



Contains: Coconut